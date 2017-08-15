Penticton teen sentenced to prison time for arson

A 19-year-old Penticton woman has been sentenced for a lighting a fire that destroyed four townhouses in Penticton on Oct. 13, 2016.

Earlier this year, Sydney Leer pleaded guilty to a charge of arson causing damaging to property for the fire at the Cascades Gardens townhouse complex on Penticton Ave.

Damage was estimated at more than $1 million.

No one was hurt in the blaze, but a cat and three birds perished in the flames.

A B.C. Provincial Court judge sentenced Leer Monday to 1,189 days in prison for her crime.

Leer has been in custody since the night of the blaze.

She had a fight with her mother that evening then lit their home on fire. The flames spread quickly to nearby units in the complex.

The young woman had earlier gave the courts no explanation for setting the blaze and had shown no remorse for her actions.

Leer was given enhanced credit for her time in custody. Despite spending less than a year in jail awaiting sentencing, that time has been credited at 459 days served.

Following her release, Leer will be on probation for three years.