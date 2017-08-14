Charlottesville
August 14, 2017 9:43 pm

Protesters in North Carolina topple Confederate monument

By Staff The Associated Press

Protesters in North Carolina have toppled a long-standing statue of a Confederate soldier.

Activists on Monday evening used a rope to pull down the monument outside a Durham courthouse. Video footage posted online shows protesters – some white, some black – kicking the crumpled bronze statue as dozens of people in the crowd cheered and chanted.

The Durham protest was in response to a white nationalist rally held in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. One woman was killed Saturday after one of the white nationalists drove his car into a group of peaceful counterprotesters.

A United Daughters of the Confederacy website says the Confederate Soldiers Monument was erected in 1924.

