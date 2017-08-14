Under Armour CEO becomes 2nd to resign from Trump council after Charlottesville violence

Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank has withdrawn from American Manufacturing Council saying the company “engages in innovation and sports, not politics.”

He’s the second CEO to step down Monday after Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier resigned following U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments stemming from the racist demonstrations in Charlottesville, Va. over the weekend.

Trump was being widely criticized for not condemning the white nationalists involved in the Saturday attack that left one woman dead after a car was driven into counter protesters on Saturday, until two days after the incident.

His initial comments condemned an “egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides,” but didn’t single out the nationalists who were widely seen as sparking the melee. He was also widely slammed for stating that “many sides” were involved.

On Monday he added: “Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

Frazier, who quit before Trump’s comments Monday, said he left the council because he has “a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.”

Plank didn’t specifically site Trump’s reaction to the violence as a reason, but said he wanted to promote “unity, diversity and inclusion.”

“I am appreciative of the opportunity to have served, but have decided to step down from the council,” Plank said in a statement on Twitter.

“I love our country and our company and will continue to focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion.”

Plank is already being praised for leaving Trump’s council, but others aren’t so happy with him.

“In order to invoke change we must make a shift. @UnderArmour is taking a stand !” NAACP tweeted in response.

“Just removed @UnderArmour from #GrabYourWallet site. Thank you to CEO Kevin Plank for taking a stand against divisiveness, racism, and hate,” Shannon Coulter wrote. Coulter’s #GrabYourWallet campaign encourages people to boycott companies who support Trump.

“As a shareholder, I’m profoundly disappointed,” Scott Reusterholz tweeted to Plank. “You give up a chance to help American workers and press the Pres on issues where you disagree.”

