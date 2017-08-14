Investigation into ‘Proud Boys’ incident in Halifax concluded: military official

A Canadian Armed Forces official says the investigation into an incident involving the Proud Boys group which took place on Canada Day has recently concluded.

Lt. Cmdr Jordan Holder with Maritime Forces Atlantic confirmed the investigation’s status on Monday to Global News.

The investigation began in early July, only a few days after a group of military members identifying themselves as “Proud Boys,” disrupted an Indigenous ceremony in Halifax on Canada Day.

Three days after the incident, the Armed Forces confirmed five members of the military were involved in the incident and apologized for their actions.

Rear Admiral John Newton said he had met with the men in a “one-way conversation” and that at least two were members of the Royal Canadian Navy.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Jonathan Vance also both condemned the actions of the men.

Administrative action was initiated, and the men have since been placed on paid leave. Newton had also said the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service was investigating.

The results of the investigation have not been made public as of Monday afternoon, but Holder said “results are being reviewed by the chain of command.”