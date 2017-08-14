Montreal man wanted by Toronto police on human trafficking charges

A Montreal man is wanted by Toronto police for allegedly forcing an 18-year-old woman to work in the sex trade.

Toronto police said the investigation began in July after a man allegedly forced the woman to work in both Ontario and Quebec.

READ MORE: Man, teenager face combined 21 charges in alleged sex trafficking of 15-year-old girl: Toronto police

The woman had reportedly turned all of her money over to the man and was forced to abide by the rules he had imposed. Police said the woman had a quota she was expected to meet each day and if she did not make it, she was allegedly punished by the man.

Toronto police said Kevin Barreau, 20, of Montreal is wanted on over a dozen charges including trafficking, material benefit from trafficking, exercising control, uttering threats, fraud under $5,000, fraudulently obtaining lodging and using a credit card obtained by an offence.

READ MORE: Human trafficking in Peterborough on sharp rise, crisis workers report

Police believe Barreau is somewhere in the Montreal area and is urging he turn himself in to the nearest police station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).