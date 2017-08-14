Vancouver police search for missing man

Vancouver police are searching for 70-year-old Henry Holst, who has dementia, Parkinson’s, and other medical ailments.

He was last seen at around 3 p.m. on Sunday in the area of Fraser Street and East 16th.

Holst is about 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has a slim build, short straight grey hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and long pants.

If you see him, you’re asked to call 911 and stay with him.