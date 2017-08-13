Moroccan festival site in Laval evacuated after massive brawl

The Moroccan festival in Laval — a three-day event — was interrupted Saturday evening after a fight broke out, leading to the evacuation of the site.

Laval police spokesperson Genviève Villemure said around 1,000 people were on the festival grounds, located at the former Cavalia site on du Souvenir Boulevard, when fighting broke out at around 6 p.m.

Villemure said some 150 youths, aged between 15 and 18, were involved in the massive brawl.

At some point during the fight, the youth turned on police, encircling officers and throwing rocks at them, according to Villemure.

The targeted officers called for assistance and the fair grounds were evacuated.

The situation was under control by 9:30 p.m., Villemure said.

Two people — one officer and one civilian — suffered minor injuries after being hit by rocks.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with armed assault and disturbing the peace.

According to a post on the festival’s Facebook page, festivities are expected to go on an as planned on Sunday.