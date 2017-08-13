Canadian pastor freed from North Korea makes first public appearance at church

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – A Canadian pastor freed from a North Korean prison was met with cheers as he waded through a mob of people at church this morning, making his first public appearance since arriving home.

Hyeon Soo Lim is attending the Sunday service at the Light Presbyterian Church in Mississauga, Ont., where he works as a pastor.

He had been serving a life sentence of hard labour for alleged anti-state activities when he was released last week on what the North Korean government described as “sick bail.”

Outside the church before the service, Lim told a group of reporters that he’s proud to be a Canadian.

He made the appearance just one day after arriving home on a small government aircraft yesterday morning.

His family wouldn’t comment on his health at the time of his arrival.

Rev. Park, senior pastor emeritus, also founder Light Presbyterian church was 1 of the first calls Rev. Lim made on his way back to Can. pic.twitter.com/UNDWAw15wC — Erica Vella (@ericavella) August 13, 2017

Crowds of people are waiting inside, excited for Rev. Lim's arrival. Worship service starts at 11:30 am, Lim expected to arrive at 11:15 am pic.twitter.com/k4corY27VN — Erica Vella (@ericavella) August 13, 2017