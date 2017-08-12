Canada
August 12, 2017 8:23 pm

Calgary Liberal MP Darshan Kang facing allegations of harassment

The Liberal Party of Canada has confirmed Calgary Skyview MP Darshan Kang is facing allegations of harassment.

Charles-Eric Lepine, the chief of staff in the government whip’s office, sent the following statement to Global News Saturday;

“We were made aware of the allegations and referred them, as per the House of Commons process, to the chief human resources officer,” Lepine stated.

Reports suggest the allegations against Kang were made by a staffer at his northwest Calgary constituency office.

Kang previously served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta for Calgary-McCall

Global News has reached out to Kang’s office for comment on the allegations but have not received a response.

The harassment allegations were initially reported by Ottawa political newspaper The Hill Times.

 

