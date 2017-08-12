Saint-Hyacinthe home invasion ends in police chase

Two youth were injured overnight after the vehicle they were in crashed into a guardrail after they attempted to flee from police.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay said the events began at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Saint-Hyacinthe, roughly 60 km southeast of Montreal.

Local police were called to a residence on des Seigneurs Street for a home invasion.

Police said it appears three people showed up at the home and threatened the occupant with a knife, before fleeing in a vehicle with various items.

A description of the vehicle was made available to surrounding police detachments and was spotted at around 2 a.m. on Highway 116 in Upton.

Tremblay said police attempted to intercept the vehicle, but the driver fled, only to lose control and crash a few seconds later.

The two people in the vehicle — an 18-year-old male and a female who is a minor — suffered minor injuries in the collision.

They were both taken to hospital for treatment.

The pair was expected to meet with investigators later in the day Saturday.

The third suspect, a male, has yet to be located.

Police said the suspects could face several charges, including armed robbery and dangerous driving.