Man arrested for blocking trail, allegedly waving knife at cyclist

Police arrested a man for blocking a trail and allegedly waving a knife at a cyclist in Victoria Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Galloping Goose Trail near the area of Burnside Road at approximately 8:45 a.m. after a report that a man had blocked the trail and brandished a knife at a cyclist.

The cyclist told police she had been cycling along the trail when she came across a log that appeared to have been purposely placed across the path. She got off her bike and began to remove the obstruction when a man leaped from nearby bushes and confronted her, while waving a knife. She fled and called police.

A short time later, officers located the suspect nearby and took him into custody. The cyclist was not physically injured.

Officers are still investigating this incident but say the man arrested appears to resemble a suspect in a similar call earlier Friday, where a man was reported for throwing rocks at passing cyclists.

If you have any information about this incident call the Victoria Police’s non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654 or report anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.