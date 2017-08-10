52 per cent of Republicans would support postponing the 2020 election because of voter fraud: poll

Over half of Republicans say they would support postponing the 2020 election because of voter fraud, a new poll shows.

The poll, conducted by two professors and published by the Washington Post, aimed to find out how claims of voter fraud would affect the electoral system.

The survey first asked a series of questions about the 2016 election, including whether or not Trump won the popular vote, whether they thought illegal immigrants voted, and whether or not widespread voter fraud occurred.

The factual answer to all the above questions is ‘no.’ Hillary Clinton won the popular vote (by about 2.8 million votes), there has been no evidence to prove that millions of immigrants voted, and experts say there’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election.

READ MORE: Donald Trump believes millions of Americans voted illegally: Here are the facts

But the poll showed that 46 per cent of Republican respondents believe Trump won the popular vote. Over two-thirds (68 per cent) believe millions of immigrants voted in November, and nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) believe that there was widespread voter fraud.

The survey then asked the big question: If Trump asked to postpone the 2020 election until it was ascertained that only eligible Americans could vote, would you support him?

A whopping 52 per cent of Republican respondents said they would.

The number jumps to 56 per cent when asked if they would support postponing the election if Congress, as well as Trump, asked.

WATCH: Coverage on escalating tensions between North Korea and Donald Trump on Globalnews.ca

The Post reports that people who believed in voter fraud were more likely to support postponing the election.

“Of course, our survey is only measuring reactions to a hypothetical situation,” the article written by professors Ariel Malka and Yphtach Lelkes states.

“Nevertheless, we do not believe that these findings can be dismissed out of hand. At a minimum, they show that a substantial number of Republicans are amenable to violations of democratic norms that are more flagrant than what is typically proposed.”

The poll questioned 1,325 Americans, 650 of which were Republican, between June 5-20.