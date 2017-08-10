Wildfire sparks in Spallumcheen east of Highway 97A

The fire is in the area of Huntley Road and Otter Lake Cross Road on the east side of Highway 97A north of Vernon in Spallumcheen.

A plume of smoke is visible from businesses on the west side of the highway.

The highway remains open.

The Coldstream Fire Department is also sending resources to help fight the blaze and says air support has also been called in.

Spallumcheen mayor Janice Brown is nearby monitoring the situation.

“It appears that there’s a gully and then it’s going southeast down towards Silver Star, Vernon, that direction,” Brown said. “There are no homes up there.”

The nearest home is more than two km away.

“It doesn’t appear to be coming over the crest towards the highway,” Brown said. “It appears to be going deeper into the bush.”

“Every once in a while we see a black plume of smoke, and I can see the big orange flames but because it appears to be down behind the mound of the mountain, and we’re assuming it is worse than we can see, all the retardant seems to be going to the back side of the fire.”

The response includes the Coldstream, BX and Sapplumcheen fire departments as well as the B.C. Wildfire Service.

“We’ve got a helicopter with a bucket. We’ve got a plane with retardant,” Brown said.

The mayor remains optimistic the fire will be contained.

“Everybody was ready, I’m going to say ready for this.”

