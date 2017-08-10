B.C. police officers raid Campbell River motorcycle gang clubhouse

Police raided a Campbell River motorcycle gang clubhouse in connection to a 2016 homicide, Thursday morning.

Investigators with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) and Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit (VIMCU) searched the Devils Army clubhouse in connection to the March 2016 homicide of John Dillon Brown.

Dillon Brown was a 30-year-old semi-pro mixed martial artist from Saanich. His body was found inside his car near the west side of the one-way bridge to Sayward, about 75 kilometres from Campbell River on the evening of March 12. He was last seen at about 1 p.m. on March 11. Officials said his murder was targeted.

Dillon Brown left behind four children, two of which, were born after his death.

The Devils Army are part of the “one per cent” outlaw motorcycle club and have been present in Campbell River since 2009. The “one per cent” is said to refer to the comment by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) that 99 per cent of motorcyclists were law-abiding citizens, implying that the last one per cent were outlaws.

The gang is known to be a support club for the Haney Hells Angels chapter and currently have five full-patch members and two strikers.

Prior to the raid at 70 Petersen Road in Campbell River, CFSEU-BC and VIMCU have collaborated in investigating Dillon Brown’s death. Police are expected to be on the scene for several days as they search the clubhouse and property for evidence related to Dillon Brown’s homicide. So far, the investigation has involved over 100 police officers.

“While the investigation thus far has led us to executing a search warrant this morning at the Devils Army Clubhouse, we still believe that there are people who have been reluctant to speak with us who know details about the murder of Dillon Brown,” says Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton, CFSEU-BC spokesperson in a release.

“We want to speak with you and we urge you to do the right thing and contact us.”

The investigation of Dillon Brown’s homicide is ongoing and police are urging anyone with information in connection to his homicide to contact the VIIMCU Tip Line at 1-250-380-7740 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.