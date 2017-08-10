Calgary firefighters battle trailer fire in gas station parking lot

Calgary firefighters battled a blaze on a small trailer towed by a truck in the Petro Canada parking lot on Bowfort Road Thursday.

Crews were called to the lot at about 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a trailer fully engulfed in flames.

The trailer was carrying Styrofoam boxes of some sort, according to Calgary Fire Batallion Chief Carol Hekne, which made for a large plume of thick, dark smoke which could be seen from several vantage points across the city.

Firefighters got the blaze under control quickly, Hekne said, preventing any damage to the nearby gas station. The truck towing the trailer did sustain some heat damage

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Investigators were on the scene to try to determine the cause of the fire.