Saanich police asking for help locating missing 25-year-old woman

The case of a 25-year-old that mysteriously disappeared almost two weeks ago has been turned over to the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.

Euarchol “Ella” Wanichpan was last seen by a friend on the evening of July 30 and was reported missing to the Saanich Police the next day.

After investigating a number of avenues, police said they consider Wanichpan’s disappearance suspicious.

Wanichpan is described as an Asian woman, 5 feet tall and about 105 pounds. She has brown eyes and dyed blonde hair.

She has several tattoos including a hummingbird/flower tattoo on her shoulder, a ship’s anchor on her right knee and a ship’s wheel on her left knee.

Wanichpan was last seen in the Landsdowne area of Saanich. Police said she was possibly heading downtown.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Saanich Police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.