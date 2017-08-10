Man wanted for revoking Canada-wide parole conditions

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is looking for a man who broke conditions of his release.

Ty Charles Burgess, 33, is wanted in relation to a Canada-wide parole revocation.

Police describe Burgess as 6’2, 216 lbs. He is known to spend considerable amounts of time in the cities of Abbotsford and Chiliwack.

Burgess is currently being investigated in relation to an incident that involved the ramming of an APD Emergency Response Team vehicle in mid-July 2017.

Burgess has previously been convicted for multiple counts of theft, assault, break and enter, flight from police in vehicle, and breaching his probation five times.

Anyone who sees Burgess should not approach nor confront him

If you have any information about Burgess, contact the Major Crime Unit of the APD at 604-859-5225, text at 222973 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.