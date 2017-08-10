Body found Vancouver
August 10, 2017 10:26 am

Man’s body found in Vancouver

By Online News Producer  Global News

Vancouver police are investigating after a man died early this morning.

Const. Jason Doucette says just before 1 a.m. police and B.C. ambulance were called to East 26th Avenue and Fleming Street.

They found a 41-year old man unresponsive on the ground, where he died after attempts to revive him.

Police do not believe the death is suspicious.

