Man’s body found in Vancouver
Vancouver police are investigating after a man died early this morning.
Const. Jason Doucette says just before 1 a.m. police and B.C. ambulance were called to East 26th Avenue and Fleming Street.
They found a 41-year old man unresponsive on the ground, where he died after attempts to revive him.
Police do not believe the death is suspicious.
