Drive BC
August 10, 2017 9:19 am

1 person dies in multi-vehicle crash in Harrison Mills

By Online News Producer  Global News

Harrison Mills is located west of Agassiz in the Fraser Valley.

Google Maps
A A

One person is dead and another is recovering in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Harrison Mills.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, a car crashed into two semi trucks at Lougheed Highway and Kennedy Road.

One person was air-lifted to hospital and another died on the scene.

No names have been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Drive BC
Harrison Mills
Harrison Mills BC
Harrison Mills crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News