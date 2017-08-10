1 person dies in multi-vehicle crash in Harrison Mills
One person is dead and another is recovering in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Harrison Mills.
Shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, a car crashed into two semi trucks at Lougheed Highway and Kennedy Road.
One person was air-lifted to hospital and another died on the scene.
No names have been released at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
