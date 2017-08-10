New median strip aims to make Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue road safer for motorists

The town of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue has started work on a project aimed at making a troubling intersection safer.

Work has already begun on a median extension at the Anciens-Combattants overpass in Ste. Anne's. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/gc3O55SvEF — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 10, 2017

The Anciens-Combattants overpass connecting to the Trans-Canada Highway was finished in 2015, but collisions soon followed.

A-C and T-Can junction was site of some dangerous encounters, including at least one head-on wreck. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/sSMxSZ8gd7 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 10, 2017

One woman, Deborah Young, told Global News in 2016 she ended up in a head-on collision that destroyed her car.

Here's aftermath of Young's collision: no fatalities but she was sent to hospital with concussion. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/i72iSHIGDk — Billy Shields (@billyshields) March 24, 2016

READ MORE: Grisly accident prompts improvements to new Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue overpass

Afterwards, officials decided to divide the overpass road with orange cones.

The median work which began Monday, means the division will be permanent.

Issue when overpass was built in 2015 -people were confused on which lane to use getting off T-Can. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/D4810yUghU — Billy Shields (@billyshields) August 10, 2017

The work is slated to finish next week, on Aug. 18.