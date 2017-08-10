Canada
August 10, 2017 9:31 am
Updated: August 10, 2017 9:37 am

New median strip aims to make Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue road safer for motorists

Billy Shields By Photojournalist  Global News

WATCH: Construction to extend the median on des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue began earlier this week. As Global’s Billy Shields reports, it should provide some relief for those with safety concerns stemming from past incidents.

The town of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue has started work on a project aimed at making a troubling intersection safer.

The Anciens-Combattants overpass connecting to the Trans-Canada Highway was finished in 2015, but collisions soon followed.

One woman, Deborah Young, told Global News in 2016 she ended up in a head-on collision that destroyed her car.

Afterwards, officials decided to divide the overpass road with orange cones.

The median work which began Monday, means the division will be permanent.

The work is slated to finish next week, on Aug. 18.

 

