Justin Trudeau says pastor ‘will soon be home with his family’ after years in North Korea prison

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is “pleased and relieved” to confirm a Canadian pastor is being released from a North Korea prison.

Trudeau confirmed Thursday North Korea freed Hyeon Soo Lim, a day after state media reported the Canadian had been released from prison. Lim was serving a life sentence of hard labour for what North Korea said was an attempt to overthrow the regime.

“The Government of Canada was actively engaged on Mr. Lim’s case at all levels. In particular, I want to thank Sweden, our protecting power in North Korea, for assisting us,” Trudeau said in a statement.

While in prison, Lim met with a Swedish ambassador who helped him contact his family in Canada. Canada does not have an embassy in North Korea but Sweden has one in the country’s capital, Pyongyang.

Lim headed to North Korea in January 2015 for a humanitarian mission. He was later arrested and sent to prison in December 2015, where he said he spent eight hours a day digging holes at a labour camp.

This week, Trudeau said a Canadian government delegation led by the country’s national security adviser travelled to North Korea to discuss Lim’s imprisonment.

“Pastor Lim’s health and well-being remain of utmost importance to the Government of Canada, and we are working to ensure that he receives any required medical attention,” Trudeau said in the statement.

“He will soon be reunited with his family and friends in Canada.”

He said “operation security considerations” prevent the government from discussing the matter and further.