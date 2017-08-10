Three 12-year-olds rescued from chilly water in North Shore canyon

Three 12-year-old swimmers safe after a chilly ordeal in a canyon at Cypress Creek.

West Vancouver Fire Rescue was called to the creek around 5:30 Wednesday evening, after the children became trapped in the water.

“They said they were getting a bit cold, so they tried to make it out but realized the rock cliffs were way too high for them to climb out of,” said Assistant Chief Jeff Bush.

Crews used a ladder to help the children out of the water.

The three are uninjured and recovering, and that the biggest risk they faced was how cold the water was, even in late summer, Bush said.

“The water is something that gets very cold, especially in the canyons where there’s not any direct sunlight and the water’s not being warmed,” Bush said.

Around 15 firefighters were involved in the rescue.