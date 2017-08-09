Extent of Snowbirds performance in Penticton will depend on smoke

Crowds gathered in Okanagan Lake Park Wednesday evening to watch an aerial display.

The Canadian Armed Forces parachute team known as the SkyHawks are preforming at 5 p.m. Then, the Snowbirds will take to the sky at around 6 p.m.

However, the extent of the Snowbirds demonstration will depend on the smoke.

If conditions are poor, two acrobatic pilots will do a shortened 10-minute program.

An air show by the CF-18 Demonstration Team will follow the Snowbirds performance. The timing of that display will depend how long the Snowbirds are in the air for.

The air show is part of Penticton’s annual Peachfest.