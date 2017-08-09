SkyTrain surfers could face mischief charges after riding between cars
Transit police are investigating after two young men were seen riding the SkyTrain between the cars.
Pictures posted to social media show two young people standing between the cars as the SkyTrain was travelling between stations, a move that is both dangerous and illegal.
TransLink says the pair could face mischief charges.
