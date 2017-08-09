Canada
August 9, 2017 3:12 pm
Updated: August 9, 2017 3:14 pm

House fire near Bolton sends man to hospital with serious burns

By AM640

Peel EMS say one man was injured after a house fire near Bolton.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
Peel EMS say one person has been injured after a house fire northwest of Bolton.

Fire, paramedics and the O.P.P. responded to a call near Humber Station Road north of Castlederg Side Road around 1:18 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered a male aged mid to late 50s with burns to about 25 per cent of his body.

Paramedics say the man was transported in stable condition to Brampton Civic Hospital with injuries considered non-life-threatening.

More to come…

