Chatham crash kills 2, police appeal for witnesses to come forward

Two women are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent Police say it was around 2 p.m. Tuesday when emergency crews were called out to a chain-reaction collision on Kent Bridge Road at River Line.

Officers say their investigation has shown a 20-year-old Bothwell woman was travelling east on River Line and came to a stop on Kent Bridge Road to wait for a farm tractor that was headed south on Kent Bridge Road.

RELATED: Chatham-Kent Police report life-threatening injuries in Longwoods Road crash

Police say as the tractor was making a turn onto River Line, another vehicle proceeded into the intersection and hit a third vehicle that was travelling north on Kent Bridge Road. This caused the third vehicle to lose control and slide sideways into the path of a south bound transport truck driven by a 53-year-old man from Seaforth.

As a result of the crash, Chatham-Kent Police say two women, 62 and 63 years old, both of Kent Bridge who were in the same vehicle, died. Their names have not been released at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about the incident is asked to contact Cst. Ron Tricker at ront@chatham-kent.ca or 519-463-6600 extension #81784. Information can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).