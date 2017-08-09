FBI raided home of Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort

FBI raided the home of U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort in July. The agents seized documents and other materials, according to Manafort’s spokesperson.

Manafort resigned from the Trump campaign last August after questions about his foreign business ties.

Last August, a handwritten ledger surfaced in Ukraine with dollar amounts and dates next to the name of Manafort.

Manafort is a key figure in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

