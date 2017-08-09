World
August 9, 2017 10:32 am
Updated: August 9, 2017 10:36 am

FBI raided home of Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort

By Staff Reuters

ABOVE: A U.S. Senate panel has issued a subpoena to force Paul Manafort, a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, to appear at a hearing as part of its probe into Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election.

A A

FBI raided the home of  U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort in July. The agents seized documents and other materials, according to Manafort’s spokesperson.

Manafort resigned from the Trump campaign last August after questions about his foreign business ties.

READ MORE: Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort received payout from pro-Russia party

Last August, a handwritten ledger surfaced in Ukraine with dollar amounts and dates next to the name of Manafort.

Manafort is a key figure in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

WATCH: Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort facing new allegations of ties with Russia

© 2017 Reuters

Report an error
Donald Trump Paul Manafort
donald trump russia ties
FBI raid Paul Manafort
Paul Manafort
Paul Manafort FBI raid
Paul Manafort Russia ties
Trump campaiagn manager

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News