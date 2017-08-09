3 shootings in Surrey in the past 24 hours

There have now been three shootings in Surrey in only 24 hours and residents are on edge.

RCMP are investigating the third incident that happened in the Fraser Heights area around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived on scene in the 15900-block of 89A Avenue, they found a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital.

Police also say a vehicle was shot at in this incident.

This shooting follows another incident in the Clayton Heights area of Surrey at about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police responded to a shots fired call in the 19200-block of 72 Avenue. No one was injured in this incident but the initial investigation has revealed occupants of one vehicle were shooting at another vehicle.

The third incident occurred around noon Tuesday in the 7000-block of 180 Street.

RCMP confirm they are investigating reports of shots fired at a townhouse and vehicle.

No one was hit and police have not issued a description of a suspect.

A drive-by shooting also took place in the Clayton Heights area last Friday when shots were fired at a home on 196 Street near 68 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP is still investigating these incidents, conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

MAP: The location of the shootings in Surrey since Saturday, Aug. 5: