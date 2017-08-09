Guam residents fear attack as tensions rise between U.S., North Korea

Residents of the tiny Pacific island of Guam say they’re afraid of being caught in the middle of escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.

This comes after North Korea announced it was examining plans for attacking the strategically important U.S. territory.

Though local officials downplayed any threat, some people who live on the island say they can no longer shrug off the idea of being a potential target.

A 37-year-old bus driver said he’s worried about his son and feels like moving off the island.

Guam is used to the threats from North Korea but advances in the country’s nuclear program paired with fiery rhetoric from President Donald Trump has heightened worries of a conflict between the nuclear-armed nations.

On Tuesday, the North Korean army said in a statement that it is studying a plan to create an “enveloping fire” in areas around Guam with medium- to long-range ballistic missiles. The threat came hours after Trump told the North that any threat to the United States would be met with “fire and fury.”

The U.N. Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Saturday over its continued missile tests.

Guam became a U.S. territory in 1898 during the Spanish-American War and is in the Pacific about 3,400 kilometers from the Korean Peninsula.