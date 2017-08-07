Surrey fire
August 7, 2017 11:11 am
Updated: August 7, 2017 11:13 am

Fire destroys Surrey home leaving 9 people homeless

The home in Surrey is destroyed.

Nine people have been forced out of their home and one person has been taken to hospital after a fire at a house in Surrey.

Crews responded to the fourplex at 128 Avenue, near 103 Street, around 4:45 a.m. Monday.

There were large flames and heavy smoke coming from the back of the building when crews arrived.

The fire has now been extinguished but the home is destroyed.

The smoke alarms were reportedly not working inside the house – the fire was only discovered when a resident smelled smoke and called 911.

“There were some pets recovered,” said Surrey fire chief Len Garis. “There are other pets that were unaccounted for and they are presumed deceased.”

