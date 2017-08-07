London police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire in city’s east end
London police are currently investigating a fire that broke out Sunday evening.
At around 7:50 p.m., the London Police Service and the London Fire Department were called to a residential fire in the area of Strand Street and Oxford Street East.
An adult male resident of the home was transported to hospital with minor burn injuries, but has since been released.
London police said in a press release that the estimated damage from the blaze is around $60,000.
The fire is being treated as “suspicious,” and the scene is currently under investigation by members of the London Police Service Criminal Investigation Division, along with the fire inspector marshal.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
