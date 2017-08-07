BC wildfires
August 7, 2017 6:13 am

Clinton, B.C. area ranchers upset with back burning near the Elephant Hill wildfire

By Reporter  CKNW

File photo. Ranchers in the Clinton area are upset after B.C. Wildfire crews started back burning to fight the Elephant Hill wildfire.

Global News
A A

Ranchers in and around Clinton are fuming with provincial wildfire management’s decision to back burn areas near the Elephant Hill wildfire earlier this week.

Cattle rancher Greg Nyman says he had four hours to check on his 7,000 hectare property and 120 cows, but he says on his way there he was trapped because wildfire staff began to back burn the area around one of the exits.

“I got to the south end of my unit and they started what they termed a “test burn” on top of the mountain,” he says.

Story continues below

READ MORE: B.C. wildfire status Saturday: Concerns mount as Elephant Hill wildfire grows to 110,000 hectares

“I missed it by just a couple minutes and that was the route I’d planned on taking out and they basically closed that with these test fires.”

“I went through about two kilometers on burned timber.”

“I didn’t get off the mountain until approximately 1:15 – an hour and 15 minutes back through the fire zone, back through the fire. Which wasn’t ideally safe coming in, but I threw safety aside in concern for my cows going in there to try and get some out, and just to try and see if any were still alive.”

Ranchers in the area want compensation saying the back burns cost them their land and livestock.

The Ministry of Forests says people can be compensated for “avoidable damage caused by fire control by government.”

However, each claim is decided on a case-by-case basis, with landowners required to file a claim and show proof of loss.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC wildfires
clinton evacuation
Elephant Hill fire
Elephant Hill wildfire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News