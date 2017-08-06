Crime
August 6, 2017 7:51 pm

Minnesota mosque bombing an ‘act of terrorism’: governor

By Jenna Zucker Reuters

WATCH: Explosion at mosque shakes community in Minnesota

A A

Minnesota‘s governor called the bombing of a mosque outside Minneapolis the previous day “an act of terrorism” during a visit to the site on Sunday.

Story continues below

Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, were called on Saturday at 5:05 a.m. local time about an explosion at the Dar Al Farooq mosque, after a bomb was thrown through the window of the imam’s office while worshipers were gathered for morning prayers. No one was injured.

Governor Mark Dayton, along with a delegation of public officials, visited the mosque on Sunday morning. He called on the community to unite against such attacks.

READ MORE: Early-morning explosion rocks Minnesota mosque; no injuries

“What a terrible, dastardly, cowardly act was committed,” he said.

“It is a criminal act of terrorism,” added Dayton, who also described it as a hate crime that was “unthinkable, unforgivable.”

Federal Bureau of Investigation officials in Minneapolis are investigating the incident and declined to provide further details on Sunday.

WATCH: London police: ‘Clearly an attack on Muslims’ at mosque


Mohamed Omar, the mosque’s executive director, previously said a member of the congregation saw a pickup truck speeding away from the building’s parking lot just after the blast.

Omar told the Star Tribune on Sunday the perpetrator may have known which window was the imam’s, who missed the blast by only a few minutes.

Anti-Muslim incidents have risen sharply in the United States over the past year, according to a review by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the Minneapolis-area bomber.

© 2017 Reuters

Report an error
Anti-Muslim attack
attack on mosque
Minneapolis
Minnesota
Minnesota mosque
Minnesota mosque blast
Minnesota mosque bomb
Minnesota mosque bombing
Minnesota mosque explosion
Mosque
mosque attack

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News