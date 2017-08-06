Parks Canada limiting access to Waterton Lakes National Park on Sunday, due to too many visitors

The August long weekend has proved to be one of the busiest for Waterton Lakes National Park.

The increased traffic is now forcing Parks Canada officials to manage visitors.

“Due to an extremely high volume of traffic this weekend, Waterton Lakes National Park has reached the maximum capacity it can safely sustain,” Parks Canada spokesperson Marina Best said Sunday.

Parks Canada is currently controlling traffic and limiting access to the park at the junction of Highways 5 and 6 located near the Entrance Gate to ensure the safety of visitors, wildlife and staff.

Electronic signs were installed near the highways on Sunday to advise travellers to the area.

Vehicle traffic is being directed to travel through the park until congestion decreases.

Vehicles are not being permitted to line up along the highways, and must continue driving, unless they have reservations in the park.

“We ask motorists to drive carefully and follow all instructions. Be prepared to show accommodation reservations at the traffic control site,” Best said. “We understand this may be disappointing for visitors currently travelling to Waterton Lakes National Park and we appreciate their understanding. There are many alternate destinations in southwestern Alberta that offer similar experiences. A list of nearby parks, campgrounds and museums is available on our website.”

The traffic control is expected to remain in effect until about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Updates will also be issued via Parks Canada social media or Alberta 511.