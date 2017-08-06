RCMP investigate violent home invasion in Lloydminster
One man is in hospital in serious condition following a home invasion in Lloydminster, Alta., early Sunday morning.
Police were called to the 1900-block of 52 Avenue around 3:50 a.m.
A man inside the home reported that two unknown men broke into his house and fired a shot at him.
The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers conducted a search of the area but were unable to find the suspects.
It’s believed they fled the scene in a vehicle.
Investigators don’t believe this was a random event and are asking the public to contact Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8300 or Crime Stoppers with any information.
