RCMP investigate violent home invasion in Lloydminster

One man is in hospital in serious condition following a home invasion in Lloydminster early Sunday morning.

One man is in hospital in serious condition following a home invasion in Lloydminster, Alta., early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 1900-block of 52 Avenue around 3:50 a.m.

A man inside the home reported that two unknown men broke into his house and fired a shot at him.

The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers conducted a search of the area but were unable to find the suspects.

It’s believed they fled the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators don’t believe this was a random event and are asking the public to contact Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8300 or Crime Stoppers with any information.

