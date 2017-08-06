Crime
August 6, 2017 1:24 pm

VPD investigate hit-and-run on Granville Street Bridge after pedestrian struck while walking in traffic

By Online News Producer  Global News

VPD investigating a hit-and-run on the Granville Street Bridge on Aug. 6, 2017.

Vancouver police are investigating a hit-and-run after a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the Granville Street Bridge, early Sunday morning.

Police said a 22-year-old man was walking in traffic when he was struck by a vehicle driving southbound in the far-left lane.

The victim is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene.

Police believe the vehicle may have sustained damage to the front driver’s-side headlight.

Police said they are asking the driver of the vehicle to come forward to help determine what took place.

They are asking the driver, or anyone else who may have any information about the incident, to contact the VPD’s collision investigation unit at 604-717-3012.

