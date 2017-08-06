SQ arrest man in connection with Saint-Jérôme homicide
A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of 60-year-old Daniel Robert in Saint-Jérome, on Saturday evening.
Local police were called to a home on Brìere Street at 6:30 p.m., where they discovered a man with serious injuries.
The victim was taken to hospital, where he later died.
The Sûreté du Québec’s major crimes unit is investigating the death, which has been ruled a homicide.
Police are not saying how the man died, but have requested an autopsy, saying the victim’s body bore signs of violence.
Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Aurélie Guindon, said the 40-year-old has yet to meet with investigators.
Police refused to comment on how the two men are linked.
