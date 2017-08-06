Crime
August 6, 2017 1:14 pm

SQ arrest man in connection with Saint-Jérôme homicide

A 40-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of 60-year-old Daniel Robert in Saint-Jérome, on Saturday evening.

Local police were called to a home on Brìere Street at 6:30 p.m., where they discovered a man with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he later died.

The Sûreté du Québec’s major crimes unit is investigating the death, which has been ruled a homicide.

Police are not saying how the man died, but have requested an autopsy, saying the victim’s body bore signs of violence.

Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Aurélie Guindon, said the 40-year-old has yet to meet with investigators.

Police refused to comment on how the two men are linked.

Global News