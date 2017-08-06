Politics
August 6, 2017 12:08 pm

Donald Trump ‘not discussing’ firing Robert Mueller: White House

By Staff The Associated Press

Donald Trump listens in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, during an event to unveil legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Evan Vucci
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. – White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway says President Donald Trump is “not discussing” firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Speaking on ABC’s This Week, Conway says the White House has made clear it will co-operate with Mueller’s investigation into possible co-ordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The Associated Press reported last week that Mueller was now using a grand jury in Washington as part of that probe.

Conway says Trump believes the Russia investigation is a “complete false and fabricated lie.” But she says the president “has not even discussed” nor is “discussing” firing Mueller.

Senators introduced bipartisan bills last week creating judicial review procedures that could shield Mueller from firing by Trump.

