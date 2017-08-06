Montreal police arrest one of Quebec’s top 10 most wanted criminals

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed that Marc-Étienne Côté, one of the province’s most wanted criminals was arrested overnight in Rosemont.

According to SQ spokesperson Aurélie Guindon, the 37-year-old was arrested by Montreal police at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on 7 Avenue.

“There was a big police deployment,” Guindon said, adding Côté was considered armed and dangerous.

Côté was wanted in connection with the Nov. 19, 2016 death of 27-year-old Israël Gauthier-Nepton, in a parking lot on du Vieux-Pont Street in Jonquière.

Côté is expected to meet with investigators later in the day on Sunday.

It is not yet known when he will appear in court.

According to his arrest warrant, Côté could face second-degree murder charges.