Scooter crash sends Montreal man to hospital and causes post-Osheaga traffic jam

A 61-year-old man is recovering in hospital after the scooter he was riding was struck by a car late Saturday night in Montreal’s Cité-du-Havre district.

The crash happened at around 11:50 p.m. on Pierre-Dupuy Avenue, when for an unknown reason the motorcyclist, who was heading eastbound, switched lanes and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

“We don’t know why he did that,” said police spokesperson Manuel Couture. “Did he just want to pass, or was it because he wanted to do a U-turn?”

Couture added that both manoeuvres are illegal.

The motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

According to police his status has been upgraded and his life is no longer in danger.

The de la Concorde Bridge was closed for the investigation until 4 a.m. and traffic was re-routed to the Jacques Cartier Bridge resulting in snarled traffic, as Osheaga attendees were attempting to leave the concert venue on Île Notre-Dame.

“It all happened when the fireworks stopped and Osheaga ended, so there were a lot of people,” Couture said. “We had to request the SQ to help get people off the island.”