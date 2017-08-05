Canada
PC Party candidate David Prokopchuk running in Saskatoon Fairview byelection

Progressive Conservative candidate David Prokopchuk will run for the Saskatoon Fairview seat in the byelection.

Progressive Conservative Party of Saskatchewan candidate David Prokopchuk is running for MLA of Saskatoon Fairview in the byelection.

Prokopchuk accepted the nomination at a meeting held on Thursday.

He was one of five candidates who ran in the Saskatoon Meewasin byelection last March. The Saskatchewan NDP’s Ryan Meili won the seat.

The Saskatoon Fairview constituency became vacant when Jennifer Campeau, of the Saskatchewan Party, resigned in June.

Prokopchuk will face the NDP’s Vicki Mowat, Liberal Party candidate Shah Rukh as well as Cameron Scott of the Saskatchewan Party.

A date has not been set for the byelection at this time, however it must be held by Dec. 26, 2017.

