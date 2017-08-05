Justin Trudeau
August 5, 2017 5:12 pm
Updated: August 5, 2017 5:30 pm

Trudeau takes an unplanned dip while kayak touring on Vancouver Island

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Parks Canada staff member, back, reacts after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau fell into the water while trying to get into a kayak at Sidney Spit in the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve, east of Sidney, B.C., on Saturday August 5, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VICTORIA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit to a park near Victoria didn’t quite follow the script today as he accidentally fell into the water while trying to get into a kayak.

A dampened Trudeau joked that he was, in his words, “happy the national media was there to capture that.”

The prime minister’s kayak voyage at the Gulf Islands National Park Reserve became even more eventful when a bride and groom sailed up beside his kayak to pose for a selfie with Trudeau.

Michelle Gruetzner was wearing her white wedding dress.

She said she and her husband, Heiner Gruetzner, were holding their wedding reception on nearby Sidney Spit when they approached the prime minister — Trudeau kissed the bride, twice.

Trudeau is in Tofino later today to take part in a roundtable with indigenous leaders.
