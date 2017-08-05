Longer wait times expected at Winnipeg Airport Saturday as Canada Summer Games turnover

The Winnipeg Richardson International Airport is anticipating one of the busiest days of the year Saturday, as the Canada Summer Games turnover.

The first wave of athletes will be saying goodbye, and a new wave will be welcomed as the second week of summer games festivities draws near.

The airport is anticipating more than 15,000 passengers to pass through Saturday, 4,000 more than an average day.

“Together with our community we welcome a new group of athletes to our city as they get set to chase their dreams,” Barry Rempel, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority said.

Officials are suggesting people arrive early if they are traveling through the airport Saturday, with longer lineups and wait times expected.

The airport is also expecting another busy day on August 13, when the games wrap up.

The second week of action kick off on Monday.