Donald Trump coins term ‘local milk people,’ confusion ensues

Move over, covfefe. U.S. President Donald Trump has coined a new term — “local milk people.”

The new phrase, which was in a published transcript of the president’s phone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, was used by Trump to explain why he doesn’t want the United States to accept refugees.

The leaders were talking about former president Barack Obama’s deal to help resettle refugees being held in Australia’s offshore detention centres.

The January conversation was originally made public Thursday by The Washington Post.

“I hate taking these people,” Trump said during the call. “I guarantee you they are bad. That is why they are in prison right now. They are not going to be wonderful people who go on to work for the local milk people.”

He added that the U.S. was starting to seem like a “dumping ground for the rest of the world.”

Trump’s reference to “local milk people,” seemed to confuse social media users, who took to Twitter to guess what he could mean.

I was asleep for a few hours, is "local milk people" Trump's new way of referring to women — Andi Zeisler (@andizeisler) August 3, 2017

Local Milk People needs to be a band STAT. Our first album will be titled "We are the 2%." pic.twitter.com/S9rQSnH3Co — Katwoman (@CheeseNFeminism) August 3, 2017

My thinking is that "Local Milk People" was a code-phrase targeted at Vladimir Putin. What could it have meant? — Jail Donald Trump (@DTrumpExposed) August 4, 2017

The president was likely referring to dairy farmers, although neither he nor the White House has clarified the statement.

“Local milk people” was just one of several attention-grabbing parts of transcripts of Trump’s calls recently made public.

In a conversation with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Trump said there’s no need to worry about Canada when it comes to NAFTA negotiations.

“Well, Canada is no problem – do not worry about Canada, do not even think about them,” Trump said.