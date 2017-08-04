Montreal teen star and Global News Morning SuperKid talks acting

Local teen, Cameron Brodeur, has his sights set on an acting career and at just 15 years old, it’s fair to say he’s well on his way.

He started acting when he was just 10, first appearing in commercials, before landing roles in TV series such as Helix, and on the big screen.

It was through dancing, that Brodeur first got into acting.

“My family owns a dance school so I’ve pretty much been dancing my entire life,” he said, adding that one of his dance friends was also an actor.

Brodeur told Global News he’d always wondered how she got on TV, so he asked his mom about acting — and the rest, as they say, is history.

He had the chance to work as an extra on the Montreal-filmed X-Men: Apocalypse and admitted he may have been a little star-struck.

“It was shocking,” Brodeur said. “I turned around and saw Jennifer Lawrence and I freaked out.”

But those behind-the-scenes moments are part of the reason Brodeur enjoys acting so much.

“Just meeting people on set and having that experience of seeing what it’s like behind your favourite movies and TV shows — that’s the best part.”

The bilingual actor has also done some voice work and said he finds it liberating although he has struggled lately.

“I’m having a little trouble now because my voice is changing,” Brodeur said. “But I love voice acting. It’s one of my favourite things.”

“You get to be characters without worrying about how you look while you’re doing it. You just let go and be that person. Truly.”

But it’s not all just fun and games, there’s a lot of hard work involved.

“I do over 40 auditions a year,” Brodeur said. “And you don’t get every single one.”

But Brodeur isn’t one to give up.

“You have to keep trying and keep working really hard,” he said. You get better during that journey, so you just have to keep motivating yourself and you’ll get there.”