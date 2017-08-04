Canada
What’s open and closed for the civic holiday Monday in London

As the civic long weekend is upon us, keep in mind of a few closures across the city thanks to the holiday on Monday.

The civic holiday is not a statutory holiday under Ontario’s Retail Business Holidays Act, so stores that would normally be closed — liquor, beer and grocery stores — can open, provided local municipalities do not object.

Here’s what’s open and closed in London on Monday, Aug. 7:

Open:

  • Most grocery stores
  • Walmart locations
  • Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations
  • Masonville Place, White Oaks Mall, Westmount Shopping Centre
  • Most Beer Stores
  • Most LCBO outlets
  • The Labatt brewery
  • Children’s Museum, Storybook Gardens, Fanshawe Pioneer Village, East Park Gardens
  • Ribfest at Victoria Park

Closed:

  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Post offices (no mail delivery)
  • London Public Library
  • No garbage pickup

The LTC will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule. Regular service will resume Tuesday.

