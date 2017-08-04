What’s open and closed for the civic holiday Monday in London

As the civic long weekend is upon us, keep in mind of a few closures across the city thanks to the holiday on Monday.

The civic holiday is not a statutory holiday under Ontario’s Retail Business Holidays Act, so stores that would normally be closed — liquor, beer and grocery stores — can open, provided local municipalities do not object.

Here’s what’s open and closed in London on Monday, Aug. 7:

Open:

Most grocery stores

Walmart locations

Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations

Masonville Place, White Oaks Mall, Westmount Shopping Centre

Most Beer Stores

Most LCBO outlets

The Labatt brewery

Children’s Museum, Storybook Gardens, Fanshawe Pioneer Village, East Park Gardens

Ribfest at Victoria Park

Closed:

Banks

Government offices

Post offices (no mail delivery)

London Public Library

No garbage pickup

READ MORE: OPP launch Move Over law enforcement campaign for long weekend

The LTC will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule. Regular service will resume Tuesday.

Did we miss something? Email us at news@am980.ca