What’s open and closed for the civic holiday Monday in London
As the civic long weekend is upon us, keep in mind of a few closures across the city thanks to the holiday on Monday.
The civic holiday is not a statutory holiday under Ontario’s Retail Business Holidays Act, so stores that would normally be closed — liquor, beer and grocery stores — can open, provided local municipalities do not object.
Here’s what’s open and closed in London on Monday, Aug. 7:
Open:
- Most grocery stores
- Walmart locations
- Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations
- Masonville Place, White Oaks Mall, Westmount Shopping Centre
- Most Beer Stores
- Most LCBO outlets
- The Labatt brewery
- Children’s Museum, Storybook Gardens, Fanshawe Pioneer Village, East Park Gardens
- Ribfest at Victoria Park
Closed:
- Banks
- Government offices
- Post offices (no mail delivery)
- London Public Library
- No garbage pickup
The LTC will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule. Regular service will resume Tuesday.
Did we miss something? Email us at news@am980.ca
