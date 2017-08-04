Large police presence on Main Street Friday morning

There is a large police presence on Main Street early Friday morning due to a dispute in an apartment building.

Officials say 20 police vehicles are currently on scene blocking off multiple directions in the area as they attempt to bring a person into custody.

Police are asking residents and drivers to avoid northbound and southbound between Bannerman and Anderson and a back lane east of Main Street between Church and Machray.

The incident has been ongoing since 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

