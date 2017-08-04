Hiker in stable condition after snow bridge collapse on Howe Sound Crest trail

A man is in hospital in stable condition after an accident that involved two hikers in Strachan Creek on the Howe Sound Crest Trail on Thursday.

North Shore Rescue was dispatched at about 5:30 p.m.

“One of them actually stopped at this area we call Mitten Couloir, and he was getting a drink from the creek there,” said team leader Mike Danks.

The hiker was on a snow bridge, which are paths made of snow that form across gaps in mountainous ranges.

The snow bridge collapsed and left the hiker with some leg injuries, Danks said.

His companion couldn’t make a call for help, so he ran out to contact emergency responders.

West Vancouver Fire made it to the scene first to stabilize the injured man, and the call was made to long-line the victim out to BC Ambulance, which was waiting at the Capilano Gate search and rescue station.

West Van Firefighters involved in a technical rescue 6000 blk Cypress Bowl Rd. Avoid the area pic.twitter.com/erCi8k7swW — W V Fire & Rescue (@WestVanFireDept) August 4, 2017

Accidents happen, Danks said.

But incidents like this are a reminder that there is still snow in the mountains, and it’s going to melt quite quickly.