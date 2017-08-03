Kelowna RCMP officer shoots man

A man is in serious condition after being shot by Kelowna RCMP Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. near Duck Lake at the north end of the Okanagan town when police, along with a city by-law officer, responded to a complaint about a homeless camp.

The Independent Investigations Office is headed to Kelowna to determine if the man was injured as a direct result of police actions.

Police said in a statement that the shooting occurred after the man allegedly approached officers with a knife.

“Efforts were made to de-escalate the situation,” wrote Cpl. Janelle Shoihet in a media release.

“Ultimately the Kelowna RCMP officer was unable to resolve the situation and is alleged to have discharged their firearm.”

Police said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No one else was hurt.

Police said the incident happened on Duck Lake Road. However, the road is not on maps. Police have yet to respond to Global Okanagan’s request for more information about the location.