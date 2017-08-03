‘Things could have gone bad real fast’: shirtless man caught on Kelowna dash cam climbing logging truck

Tony Letiec is feeling lucky that he didn’t witness a fatality on Wednesday.

Letiec was headed south on Highway 97 in Kelowna at around 1 p.m. when he saw a shirtless young man climb out of the roof of a car and onto a truck loaded with logs. The logging vehicle was stopped at a red light.

“He kind of looked like Spider-Man stuck under the back of the load. It didn’t even seem real to start with,” said Letiec.

Letiec said the climber appeared to be trying to get on top of the load of logs but the light changed and the truck started to drive away with the young man still attached. Letiec said the young man rode on the back of the truck until it neared the next light.

“The car literally came up underneath the back of the logging truck. The guy stepped off the load onto the hood of the car again and climbed back into the roof [of the car],” said Letiec.

“You could tell people were panicking thinking what the hell are these guys doing.”

Letiec captured the incident on dash cam video.

Climbing stunt dangerous and illegal: police

Police said the climber could be charged with mischief for a stunt like this one and could easily have been seriously injured or killed.

Cpl. Kathy Ecklund said she has never seen anything like it in her 25 year career. After viewing the tape she wanted to make it clear that the stunt was dangerous, against the law and shouldn’t be repeated.

“Things could have gone bad real fast,” said Ecklund.

“How ridiculous for an individual to take that chance on his life.”

Police said anyone with more information about this incident should call the Kelowna RCMP.

– with files from Klaudia Van Emmerik